'Liverpool Deserved to Win, But it Was Thibaut Courtois' Night': Mohamed Salah on UCL Final Defeat

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah still believes that Liverpool deserved to win the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final as they created more chances compared to Real Madrid. Liverpool enjoyed a great run in the UCL last season but they failed to get past Madrid in the final as they lost the clash 0-1. Vinicius Jr scored the lone goal of the match as Salah and other Liverpool stars failed to convert their chances courtesy of a standout performance by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Salah talked highly of Courtois and said it was his night as he made some incredible saves to stop Liverpool.

“We deserved to win, we had more chances. I had two or three clear chances but Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves. It’s his job, that’s what Real Madrid signed him for. It was his night,” Salah told France Football.

Salah also heaped praises on Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema who is the prime contender to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“I understand what Benzema says, he doesn’t just see himself as a goalscorer, he knows he influences every aspect of Real Madrid’s game,” Salah said.

The Egyptian forward enjoyed a good season with Liverpool as he also won the Premier League golden boot for scoring 23 goals.

“Like others, I want to be seen as the best player in the world. At Liverpool, everyone runs for everyone else. If I don’t fight for the defence, they won’t fight for me. I have to be an example, to be the first to press, to sacrifice myself for the team,” he added.

However, Salah missed out on three mega trophies this season as his team Liverpool finished second in Premier League a point behind Manchester City. While he lost two major finals AFCON with Egypt and UCL with Madrid.

Salah expressed his desire to win Ballon d’Or, however, he admitted that the UCL defeat against Madrid hurt his chances this season.

“I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African,” Salah said. “It’s true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021 (seventh). For this year, the defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final. But it doesn’t cancel out everything I’ve achieved for months. Let’s wait for the vote. And if I’m not Ballon d’Or in 2022, I’ll do everything I can to be the next one,” he said.

