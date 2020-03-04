Liverpool Fans Confident of Premier League Win Even as Asteroid Hurtles Towards Earth

English football club Liverpool are looking forward to their first ever Premier League title this season. While their win has not been confirmed yet, the odds are definitely in their favour. The Reds just need four more wins to secure the title. Although all seemed fine, a galactic interference has posed a bit of trouble.

An asteroid, around 4km in diameter, may hit the Earth next month, news portal Daily Express said. According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is likely to fly past the Earth on April 29. CNEOS tracks objects that could collide with the Earth.

But Liverpool fans have joked that their team will deal with the asteroid in the same way they tackled opponents on field.

One fan wrote that their star defender Virgil van Dijk will "head it [asteroid] out". Van Dijk has been a rock in the Liverpool defence as the Reds target their first league title in years.

Another said, "Alisson will save it", referring to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's safe hands.

A Twitter user wrote the biggest rivals of Liverpool in the Premier League were the "tiny virus" and a "big far asteroid".

"It seems like the universe [was] doing everything to stop Liverpool [from] winning the league," said another user.

The asteroid is unlikely to hit our planet though. US space agency NASA has said it will cross Earth's orbital path but show no signs of coming dangerously close to it.