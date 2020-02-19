Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Liverpool FC Confirm Delhi as Next Stop for Interactive Roadshow LFC World

LFC World will arrive at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi on March 7.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Liverpool FC Confirm Delhi as Next Stop for Interactive Roadshow LFC World
LFC World Delhi

New Delhi: Top English Premier League club Liverpool FC has confirmed Delhi as the next stop for its interactive roadshow, LFC World.

The unique fan experience will arrive at the city's Select Citywalk Mall on March 7, bringing Liverpool FC directly to supporters in India via the LFC World hub.

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016.

Liverpool legends Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer will be in town for the event, giving local fans the opportunity to meet former players as well as take part in a range of engaging and interactive activities.

Reds in Delhi can also have their photograph taken with one of the most prestigious trophies in world football the UEFA Champions League trophy, which LFC won for the sixth time last season and various iconic recreations of Anfield such as the Shankly Gates, This Is Anfield sign and the players' dressing room.

Emile Heskey said: "LFC World Delhi is the place to be for Reds in India. We know not all our fans can get to Anfield, so we want to bring the club closer to them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram