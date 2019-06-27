Liverpool Get 17-year-old Van den Berg in 1st Signing, Barcelona Bring in Brazilian Keeper Neto

Liverpool have completed their first signing of the summer with the capture of 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The European champions have paid just £1.3 million ($1.7 million) for Van den Berg, beating Bayern Munich to the youngster's signature.

Van den Berg is expected to spend next season with the club's academy sides.

"It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I am really excited," said Van den Berg.

"I've seen what kind of players from the academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2019

"Of course, the trainer (Jurgen Klopp) is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here. "I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here." Liverpool are expected to have a quiet summer in the transfer market after splashing out over £170 million on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri last year.

BARCA COMPLETE SWAP OF KEEPERS

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is on his way to Barcelona from Valencia in an exchange deal with Jasper Cillessen, Barca's backup 'keeper heading the other way, the Spanish champions said Thursday. Neto, 29, has signed a four-year deal at Camp Nou for 26 millions Euros with nine million in add-ons and a 200 million release clause, Barcelona announced on their website.

Dutchman Cillessen's departure in the opposite direction was announced the previous day for a similar sum. He arrived at the Spanish giants in 2016 as understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He never managed to unseat the German star who remains the first choice goalkeeper with Neto, 29, formerly of Fiorentina and Juventus, moving in as number two.