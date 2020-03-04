Liverpool Have Lost 3 Out of 4 Games After 10-year-old Fan Asks Jurgen Klopp to 'Make Them Lose'

Remember Daragh Curley, the 10-year-old Manchester United fan from Donegal in Ireland? If you don't, he had asked Jurgen Klopp to let Liverpool lose. Well, in a bizarre coincidence, they have been doing just that.

As Liverpool (still) look certain to win the Premier League, the 10-year-old boy's letter asking them to lose, went viral on social media.

"Liverpool are winning too many games," Daragh wrote. "So the next time Liverpool play please make them lose.

"You should just let the other team score."

"You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

Replying to Daragh's letter, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp had thanked him but added that unfortunately, he could not grant his request.

Klopp wrote that as much as the boy wanted Liverpool to lose, it's his job to help Liverpool win as there are millions of people who want them to emerge victorious.

That did not happen.

First against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on February 18, then again by Watford in the Premier League on February 29 and latest on Tuesday against Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

Liverpool lost to Atleti 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 clash and then were shocked by Watford 2-0. At Staford Bridge on Tuesday night, Chelsea knocked the Merseyside team out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat.

Even as Daragh Curley is happy, Liverpool fans too will not be too disheartened, as they are 22points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the league and it looks certain that they will win the Premier League.