Liverpool Making a Mistake in Signing Darwin Nunez, According to Manchester United

Liverpool are set to announce their new signing of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez in the coming days. And now an ironic statement from Manchester United regarding Liverpool’s signing has created a buzz. According to reports, the Manchester United hierarchy sees the big signing as ‘reckless spending.’ The Old Trafford-based club were on the hunt to sign the Uruguayan at one point but later they had to pull out in fear of getting involved in expensive bidding, according to ESPN.

“Sources have told ESPN that an agreement was reached on Saturday between the two clubs worth €75 million, plus €25 million in add-ons,” a report published by ESPN stated.

Previously, Manchester United had signed players like Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire for an exorbitant amount. But most importantly all these signings were eventually termed as failures. It is believed that a poor show in the transfer market has now forced United to not go further in pursuit of Nunez.

According to ESPN, along with Manchester United, England giants Arsenal were also in the fray to sign Nunez. But eventually, Jurgen Klopp emerged as the winner. Nunez’s arrival is also expected to have an impact on Sadio Mane’s future. The Senegalese already attracted attention from Bayern Munich. But Liverpool have already turned down two offers from the Bundesliga champions for the striker.

Nunez began his career at Uruguayan side Penarol. Later, he joined the Portuguese club Benfica back in September 2020 from the Spanish club Almeira. After playing 32 matches, the 22-year-old scored 16 goals for the Spanish outfit.

He was the top scorer in Portugal’s top league last season and also pulled off some incredible performances in the Champions League as well. In the recently concluded domestic league, Nunez scored 26 goals along with four assists for Benfica. His brilliant show helped his club in claiming third spot in the standings.

Overall, he found the back of the net 48 times for Benfica after making 85 appearances.

In the international circuit, Nunez has so far played 11 matches and scored two goals.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has already praised the young striker after his side’s Champions League encounter against Benfica in April. Klopp said, Nunez is “really good and has a big career ahead of him,” according to ESPN.

