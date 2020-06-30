FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp Hints at Promoting Youth over Spending Big Next Season

Jurgen Klopp (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jurgen Klopp (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he does not expect to spend heavily in the transfer window ahead of next season.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Share this:

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he does not expect to spend heavily in the transfer window ahead of next season and sees a bright future for several youngsters looking to break into a strong main squad.

The Premier League champions had looked favourites to sign German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig before the 24-year-old opted for Chelsea.

Klopp said the upcoming transfer window was likely to be more subdued than in previous years due to the impact of COVID-19 on clubs' finances.

"COVID has influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it'll be the most busy summer in the world," he told reporters.

Also Read: Leicester Will Not Change Work Approach Amid Covid-19 Spike Until Told Otherwise - Brendan Rodgers

"We can't spend millions and millions because we want to, or we think it's nice to do. We never wanted that.

"The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad in the transfer market?" Klopp added.

"You have to be creative... We try to find solutions internally and there's still a lot to come: we have three or four players who can make big steps."

Share this:
Loading