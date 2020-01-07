Liverpool, Manchester City Get Easy Draw in FA Cup Fourth Round
Liverpool will take on Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town as Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.
Liverpool and Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a virtual youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will visit either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round following Monday's draw.
Bristol City, who drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday, pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks last time they faced Liverpool, winning a third-round replay 1-0 at Anfield in 1994 as a second-tier side, a result that led to the resignation of the Anfield club's boss Graeme Souness.
Shrewsbury had less luck in their only ever meeting with Liverpool, losing 4-0 at home in the fourth round in 1996. The Merseysiders, currently world and European champions, last won the FA Cup in 2006.
Holders Manchester City host Fulham, who knocked out Premier League Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, who drew 0-0 at Molineux on Sunday, will play last year's runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers, who came from 3-0 down to draw their third-round game 3-3.
Arsenal, who have won the world's oldest cup competition a record 13 times, will be away to Bournemouth after beating Championship leaders Leeds United 1-0 in the last third-round tie on Monday.
Burnley v Norwich City is the only other guaranteed all-Premier League match-up among the fourth round fixtures, which will be played between Jan. 24-27.
Championship side Birmingham City have been drawn away at either Bristol Rovers or Coventry City but could play on their own ground if Coventry win the replay between the third-tier sides since the Sky Blues currently share St Andrew's.
Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will return to his old club with his second-tier West Bromwich Albion side.
Fourth-round draw:
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool
Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United
Hull City v Chelsea
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich City
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
Millwall v Sheffield United
