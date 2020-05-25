FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid Among 86 Top European Clubs on Using Social Media to Find Missing Children

Manchester United and Real Madrid

Manchester United and Real Madrid

European clubs like Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are part of the Football Cares' initiative on International Missing Children's Day.

Share this:

On International Missing Children's Day, 86 top European clubs are using their social media to help find missing young people as part of the Football Cares' initiative.

English clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, as well as Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are taking part in the initiative. Other teams include German Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Italian clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, and Scottish teams Celtic, Rangers.

The clubs are sharing videos, photos, details of where they were last seen and a phone number to call with information, of the missing children from over the world.

The initiative was inspired by Italian Serie A club Roma, who have putting up images of missing children when announcing transfer over the last two windows.

The intiative, which is backed by FIFA and the European Club Association, is run by the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC).

"On International Missing Children's Day 2020, we are honoured to have the support of the global football community," said ICMEC chief executive Bob Cunningham.

"With the huge following and global reach that these clubs boast, we hope that someone, somewhere could recognise one of the missing children in the videos and lead to a child being reunited with their loved ones."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading