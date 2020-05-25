Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid Among 86 Top European Clubs on Using Social Media to Find Missing Children

On International Missing Children's Day, 86 top European clubs are using their social media to help find missing young people as part of the Football Cares' initiative.

English clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, as well as Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are taking part in the initiative. Other teams include German Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Italian clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, and Scottish teams Celtic, Rangers.

The clubs are sharing videos, photos, details of where they were last seen and a phone number to call with information, of the missing children from over the world.

The initiative was inspired by Italian Serie A club Roma, who have putting up images of missing children when announcing transfer over the last two windows.

The intiative, which is backed by FIFA and the European Club Association, is run by the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC).

"On International Missing Children's Day 2020, we are honoured to have the support of the global football community," said ICMEC chief executive Bob Cunningham.

"With the huge following and global reach that these clubs boast, we hope that someone, somewhere could recognise one of the missing children in the videos and lead to a child being reunited with their loved ones."