Liverpool March On, Wasteful Manchester City: Things We Learned from Premier League Weekend

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Football
2-min read

Liverpool March On, Wasteful Manchester City: Things We Learned from Premier League Weekend

Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool went 22 points clear on top of the points table as Manchester City slipped up again.

AFP

Updated:February 3, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Liverpool March On, Wasteful Manchester City: Things We Learned from Premier League Weekend
Liverpool (L) and Manchester City. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool's lead at the top of the table extended to 22 points as their procession towards the title continued thanks to a 4-0 win over Southampton and Manchester City's latest defeat at Tottenham.

Victory for Spurs edged them ahead as the closest challengers to Chelsea for a place in the top four, on another weekend when the rest of the chasing pack stumbled.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the Premier League weekend:

GUARDIOLA MUST PROVE GREATNESS WITH WASTEFUL CITY

Manchester City had 18 shots to Tottenham's three, 67 percent possession, were awarded a penalty by VAR and still contrived to lose 2-0.

In isolation, Pep Guardiola could write off this defeat as a freak, but it has been a consistent tale of City's season.

Guardiola now must prove his status as one of the greatest coaches in the game by finding solutions before another Champions League campaign is ended by the same failings.

City travel to a revitalised Real Madrid in 24 days' time for the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Guardiola admitted this weekend that despite two Premier League titles, his time at City will be judged a failure without winning the Champions League.

On current form it is hard to imagine City being crowned European champions for the first time in Istanbul on May 30.

TOP-FOUR CONTENDERS CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT

As Frank Lampard bemoaned Chelsea's lack of transfer window activity and defended his decision to drop the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, it was easy to imagine the Blues were adrift in mid-table rather than holding onto a prized place in the top four.

Chelsea's 2-2 draw at third-placed Leicester ensured they retained a small cushion over their rivals, but Lampard's angst was born from the knowledge that his team's erratic form makes it far from certain they will hold onto fourth.

It has been that kind of season for the teams hoping to join Liverpool and City in next season's Champions League.

Manchester United, held to a 0-0 draw by Wolves, have spent most of the campaign lurching from one crisis to another, while Arsenal remain 10 points behind Chelsea after a 13th draw in 25 league games at Burnley.

Into the void stepped Tottenham as their victory over City moved them within four points of Chelsea.

TWENTY'S PLENTY FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool equalled a Premier League record with a 20th straight home win at Anfield as they overcame some stiff resistence from Southampton with four second-half goals.

That is one of just many records that seem set to tumble as Jurgen Klopp's men charge towards a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Liverpool's 22-point lead is the biggest any side has ever enjoyed at the top of the Premier League and they have now taken a remarkable 100 points from the last possible 102.

Win their next six games and the title will be won even before they visit City on April 4 and given the defending champions' struggles, it is likely the crowning of the new champions will come in mid-March.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram