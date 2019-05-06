English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Liverpool One of the Best Teams I've Faced as Manager: Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also said that Premier League is the toughest league he has ever played in as a manager.
Pep Guardiola said he has enjoyed this Premier League title race with Liverpool. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Manchester: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola considers Liverpool among the best sides he has faced in his managerial career with the two clubs set to fight for the Premier League title on the final day of the season.
Liverpool have a two-point lead over the defending champions but Guardiola's men have a game in hand and meet Leicester City at home later on Monday.
Liverpool have lost only once in the league this season and are also in the Champions League semi-finals, and Guardiola mentioned Juergen Klopp's side in the same breath as Barcelona's 2014-15 treble-winning team.
"In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides," Guardiola told The Telegraph. "There are two that were, 'Wow'. One is Barcelona with Luis Enrique, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez up front.
"The other is this Liverpool. I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a manager. That's why, arriving at this stage... after 100 points (last season), is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager."
Guardiola also praised his squad's resilience to claw their way back into the title race when they found themselves seven points behind the league leaders in January.
"When you're seven points behind, you could have said, 'It's done' and just think, 'We did it last season'," Guardiola added. "We did the opposite of that.
"The difference is Liverpool. We did the same job (as last season). It's incredible what we have done, but it will make more sense if we are able to lift the Premier League."
The Spaniard, who had previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said the English top flight was the toughest league he had managed in.
"It's the toughest league I've ever played as a manager, for the quality from the rivals, no doubt," Guardiola said.
"That's why being there is incredible but, of course, only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad."
Liverpool have a two-point lead over the defending champions but Guardiola's men have a game in hand and meet Leicester City at home later on Monday.
Liverpool have lost only once in the league this season and are also in the Champions League semi-finals, and Guardiola mentioned Juergen Klopp's side in the same breath as Barcelona's 2014-15 treble-winning team.
"In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides," Guardiola told The Telegraph. "There are two that were, 'Wow'. One is Barcelona with Luis Enrique, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez up front.
"The other is this Liverpool. I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a manager. That's why, arriving at this stage... after 100 points (last season), is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager."
Guardiola also praised his squad's resilience to claw their way back into the title race when they found themselves seven points behind the league leaders in January.
"When you're seven points behind, you could have said, 'It's done' and just think, 'We did it last season'," Guardiola added. "We did the opposite of that.
"The difference is Liverpool. We did the same job (as last season). It's incredible what we have done, but it will make more sense if we are able to lift the Premier League."
The Spaniard, who had previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said the English top flight was the toughest league he had managed in.
"It's the toughest league I've ever played as a manager, for the quality from the rivals, no doubt," Guardiola said.
"That's why being there is incredible but, of course, only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Motor India Commences Production of Hector SUV From Gujarat Plant
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- Ghost to Nymeria to Lady, Here’s What Happened to Stark Direvolves in Game of Thrones
- How Maymol Rocky Put Indian Women's Football Team on Path of Success in 4 Months
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results