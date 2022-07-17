Liverpool or Manchester City? Marcus Rashford Reveals The Club he Dislikes More

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford doesn’t like Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool FC. And Rashford has no hesitation in admitting that he hates Liverpool more though but adds that they are also Man United’s biggest rivals thanks to a long history between the two clubs.

Also Read: Nithya Wins Gold, Bhagat Signs off with Silver at 4 Nations Para Badminton International

Man United and Liverpool are two of the most successful clubs in English football history but their rivalry predates the Premier League era. Man United have won 20 league titles with Liverpool second at 19 trophies against their name.

“Liverpool. I don’t like Liverpool, and City,” said Rashford on Uninterrupted.

“Obviously Liverpool have history so it is a bit more bitter but, with City, it’s like you don’t like them but you don’t really have a massive reason not to like them. You just grow up and it’s two Manchester sides, one wears light blue and one wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool, it feels much more,” he added.

Rashford then spoke about how Liverpool’s fan, the club is playing at their home ground Anfield, can take the game away from you.

“Their fans can take the game away from you. If you let them, they can take it away from you. My first game at Anfield, I almost got sent off straight away and I’m not a malicious player – I wouldn’t try and hurt someone on purpose,” he said.

Rashford, 24, has represented Man United in 303 games and scored 93 goals across competitions.

In recent years, Manchester City have made remarkable progress. They have won eight league titles but six of them have come in the past 10 years.

Also Read: Indian Table Tennis Players Rue Absence of Sports Psychologist in CWG Support Staff

Man United finished sixth in the Premier League standings last season with their city rivals storming to yet another title. They also failed to qualify for the Champions League as well and as a result the rumours of their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave the club have been gathered pace in recent weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.