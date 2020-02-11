Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Liverpool Premier League Champions 2019-20: Fan Gets Tattoo Celebrating Win Months Before Season Ends

Mark Gretton got a permanent tattoo that reads Liverpool Premier League Champions 2019/20' even with 13 games still to be played.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Liverpool Premier League Champions 2019-20: Fan Gets Tattoo Celebrating Win Months Before Season Ends
A Liverpool meme (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Liverpool have not been champions of England for 30 years now. But their dry spell might end this year as the Reds are at the top of the table with a 22-point lead over Manchester City. While mathematically it isn't a done deal, a Liverpool fan has gone ahead and inked himself with a "champions" tattoo.

Mark Gretton, a resident of Brighton, has got a permanent tattoo that reads Liverpool Premier League Champions 2019/20'.

Mark is undeterred by the risk involved. He said that if his favourite football side doesn't win, he will probably "run to the hills".

Speaking to Liverpool Echo, the 53-year-old said after the tattoo there are only two ways out. Either Liverpool clinches the trophy or he gets "absolutely rinsed by everyone". He is ready for both.

The father of four got the tattoo after Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their Premier League match.

He had the "Liver Bird" tattoo done thinking Jurgen Klopp's men will be lifting their first league title since 1990.

The tattoo would have cost him £100 but he got it for free because his friend did the inking.

According to the report, Mark isn't worried about his wife's reaction because she thinks that the English Premier League is over.

