Liverpool Sign Youngest-ever Premier League Footballer Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott, who is the youngest ever to play in the Premier League, signed with Liverpool from Fulham.
Harvey Elliott signed with Liverpool from Fulham (Photo Credit: Liverpool/Twitter)
Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old winger Harvey Elliott from Fulham, the European champions announced on Sunday.
"To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it's an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!" Elliott wrote on Instagram.
The teenager made his debut in the 3-1 League Cup win over Millwall in September at the age of 15 before going on to become the youngest debutant in Premier League history when he played against Wolves in May at the age of 16 years and 30 days. He also featured against Newcastle for Fulham.
View this post on Instagram
I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for @LiverpoolFC To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red! 🔴 I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player. #LFC #YNWA ⚽️
The England youth international is in the squad for Liverpool's friendly with Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Elliott also reportedly attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City.
Liverpool earlier this month completed the signing of 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Goldie Behl's Rejctx is on ZEE5
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable