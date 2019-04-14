Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, Stats, Live Stream And Prediction

Five years ago, Liverpool had let ‘slip’ the Premier League title against Chelsea. As Liverpool get ready to host Chelsea on Sunday, the scenario feels extremely familiar. Liverpool playing Chelsea in a crucial encounter on a Sunday afternoon at Anfield, the déjà vu factor in the match is inescapable. Back in 2013-14 season, Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool lost the league title in an unforgettable manner.When Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take the field on Sunday, they would not want to keep out the ghosts.Liverpool have won five of their last six matches in the league, courtesy some late goals and if they manage to restrict Chelsea from stealing all the three points, they will surpass the two-year mark without losing at Anfield in the Premier League.On top of that if the Reds actually manage to beat Chelsea, they’d be done facing the top 6 teams this season and will enjoy a fairly easy run of games in the league as compared to their title rivals Manchester City.If Liverpool have enjoyed some late goals this season, Chelsea have had their fair share of dramatic finishes lately.Also, Chelsea’s record in their last six matches of the Premier League is also quite good, except their last trip to Merseyside, where they were beaten by Everton 2-0.What might also favour Chelsea is that they have a very good record at Anfield in recent seasons; they haven’t lost there in their last eight visits in all competitions dating back to May 2012, when Liverpool ran out as 4-1 winners.For the Merseyside club, almost everything is at stake. It’s their chance to finally win the Premier League for the first time since its inception back in 1992. Have they come close to doing it before? Yes, they did actually, in fact three times.As for Chelsea, who currently lie third in the Premier League table, a win would bolster their chances of finishing in the top four, piping two of their London rivals and Manchester United and securing Champions League football for next season.The only other option for Roman Abramovich owned team is to win the Europa League where they recently beat Slavia Praha 1-0 away.Keeping aside the tactical war between the managers, for the hosts it is going to be Sadio Mane versus Chelsea’s backline. Klopp will also be banking on Mohamed Salah, who is slowly returning to form and Virgil Van Dijk’s solidity & leadership in the backline.As for Chelsea, Sarri will surely need the inspirational Eden Hazard to be on top form along with some inspiration from Higuain, Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek if they are to take anything from the game at Anfield.CARDIFF CITY, HUDDERSFIELD, NEWCASTLE UNITED, WOLVESTOTTENHAM, MANCHESTER UNITED, BURNLEY, LEICESTER CITY, BRIGHTONIf Manchester City lose to Palace and the Reds overpower Chelsea then that swings the race back in the favour of Jordan Henderson & company as they will then have a five-point or a four-point lead with them having played an extra game.However, if Chelsea maintain their record at Anfield and City beat Crystal Palace then Guardiola’s men are very much in the driving seat as they will be top of the table & will have a game in hand on Klopp’s Redmen.It’s a race that will probably not be over until the final day as both sides do not show signs of dropping many points with many such exciting contests.However, April 14 may well be the day where the race for the title reaches its pivotal point.• Liverpool haven’t won any of their last six Premier League games at Anfield against Chelsea.• Chelsea have only lost twice in their last 16 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions & both coming at Stamford Bridge.• Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 37 Premier League games at Anfield; only once in their top-flight history have they had a longer unbeaten home run (63 between Feb 1978-Dec 1980).• Chelsea have already won away at Liverpool this season, beating them 2-1 in the Carabao Cup. They’ve never won twice at Anfield within the same season• Chelsea have lost their last five Premier League away games against fellow ‘Big Six’ opponents, including all three this season by an aggregate score of 1-11.Liverpool vs Chelsea will be live streamed on Hotstar. The match will be televised on Star Sports Select 2, which is why the streaming will be done on Star’s online streaming website.The match is slated for a 9.00pm IST start.Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio ManeKepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Emerson; N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard