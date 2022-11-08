Liverpool vs Derby County Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool will host Derby County for their EFL Cup encounter at Anfield on November 10. The defending champions are the favourites considering their red-hot form in the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, the Reds registered an impressive victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Derby County has the experience of eliminating highly-vaunted sides from the EFL Cup. Paul Warne’s side has defeated the likes of Mansfield Town and West Bromwich Albion in the current tournament and will be looking to cause an upset on Thursday. For Liverpool, James Milner could return from concussion protocol for this match. Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are also expected to make their full senior debuts for Liverpool. As for Derby, Richard Stearman is expected to replace the suspended Eiran Cashin.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Derby County, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County be played?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County will be played on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County be played?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

What time will the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County begin?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County will begin at 1:30 am IST, on November 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Derby County will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Kelleher; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho; Firmino, Nunez

Derby County Probable Starting Line-up: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Stearman, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Hourihane, Bird, Dobbin; Osula, Collins

