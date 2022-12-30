Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 in India?

Liverpool will take on Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday. The club from Merseyside come into this game with some decent form after their clinical 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. They are currently sixth with 25 points after 15 games in this Premier League season and would hope to claim victory and make a charge for the coveted top four spots.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are languishing in 13th position after claiming 17 points from 16 matches in the 2022-23 PL season so far. Brendan Rodgers’ side are having a topsy-turvy campaign so far. Their 3-0 loss against Newcastle United in the last match means that Leicester are hungry for some points as well as form as we slowly head into the second half of the season.

Liverpool would fancy their chances against this Leicester City side, which seems to be low on confidence at the moment.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City will be played on December 31, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leicester City begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City will begin at 1:30 am IST, on December 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Joël Matip, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcântara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leicester City Probable Starting XI: Danny Ward, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumaré, Timothy Castagne

