Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Community Shield Live Coverage on Live TV Online

English football season is set to commence as defending English Premier League champions Manchester City and reigning FA Cup champions Liverpool will face each other in FA Community Shield on Saturday. The electrifying FA Community Shield fixture is scheduled to be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicestershire.

Liverpool come into the fixture after suffering 1-0 loss to RB Salzburg in a pre-season friendly. Manchester City, on the other hand, claimed 1-0 victory against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their last encounter.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Wembley Stadium will not hold the 100th Community Shield this season as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final will be taking place at the iconic ground in London on Sunday. The last time Community Shield fixture was not held at Wembley Stadium was 10 years ago.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>