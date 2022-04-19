Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Manchester United are preparing for a crucial encounter against bitter rivals Liverpool after edging Norwich City 3-2 in their last Premier League encounter.

Ralf Rangnick’s men showed great fighting spirit to clinch a 76th-minute winner against Norwich. The Red Devils will want to produce a similar performance against Liverpool in order to make a run for the Champions League berth.

Conceding too many goals can be a reason for big concern for Rangnick as Manchester United have conceded the most number of goals among the top-five teams in the league. Manchester United’s defence will have to be in an inspired form against Liverpool.

The team from Liverpool will aim for three points against Manchester United to stay alive in the title race. Liverpool are currently in the second spot in the table with 73 points. Defending champions Manchester City are the table-toppers with 74 points from 31 matches.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Liverpool and Manchester United be played?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will take place on April 20.

Where will the match between Liverpool and Manchester United be played?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

What time will the match between Liverpool and Manchester United begin?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool and Manchester United match?

Liverpool and Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool and Manchester United match?

Liverpool and Manchester United match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool (LIV) and Manchester United (MUN) Possible Staring XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford

