Napoli have not put a foot wrong so far in the Champions League. The Serie A club qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after winning all their five matches in the group stage. In their final group fixture, Napoli will be facing Liverpool on Wednesday. The Champions League match between Liverpool and Napoli will be played at Anfield.

Luciano Spallett’s men clinched a convincing 3-0 win against Rangers, in their last Champions League encounter.

Liverpool, on the other hand, joined Napoli in the last 16 after getting the better of Ajax last week. Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a sensational display to outclass their Dutch opponents 0-3. Second-placed Liverpool have managed to win four of their five games in the Champions League so far.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Napoli (NAP); here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Napoli (NAP) will be played?

The Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Napoli (NAP) will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Liverpool (LIV) vs Napili (NAP) be played?

The Champions League match between Liverpool ((LIV) and Napoli (NAP) will be played at the Anfield.

What time will the Champions League match Liverpool (LIV) vs Napoli (NAP) begin?

The Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Napoli (NAP) will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Napoli (NAP) Champions League match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Napoli (NAP) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Napoli (NAP) Champions League match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Napoli (NAP) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leo Ostigaard, Min-Jae Kim, Mario Rui, Tanguy Ndombele, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Giovanni Simeone, Giacomo Raspadori

