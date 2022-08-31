Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool and Newcastle will lock horns in an exciting Premier League encounter. The Reds looked in great touch in their previous encounter against Bournemouth. Liverpool demolished Bournemouth as they registered a 9-0 win. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino both scored twice in what was a pure goal fest. Liverpool hasn’t had the best of starts to their season and Jurgen Klopp will hope that his team builds on the momentum that they got against Bournemouth. A win against Newcastle will see Liverpool climb several spots on the points table.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Newcastle will know that beating Liverpool in their own backyard will be a tough challenge. The Magpies are currently at the 10th spot on the standings and haven’t won a match since their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Newcastle will have to find inspiration from their stunning form in the second half of last season and believe that they can defeat any team on any given day.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Newcastle, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Liverpool and Newcastle be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle will be played on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Liverpool and Newcastle be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the match between Liverpool and Newcastle begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle will begin at 12:30 am IST, on September 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Liverpool and Newcastle?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Newcastle?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Newcastle Predicted Starting Line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here