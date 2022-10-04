Liverpool vs Rangers Live Streaming UCL: When and Where to Watch LIV vs RAN Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rangers will face mighty Liverpool in their next Champions League tie. The match between Liverpool and Rangers will be played on Wednesday at Anfield.

Rangers have so far played two matches in the Champions League but the Scottish football club have not been able to win a single game. Rangers come into the fixture after conceding a humiliating 0-3 home defeat against Napoli.

ALSO READ| ITTF World Championship: Indian Men Down Kazakhstan; Women Get Better of Egypt to Reach Last 16

Liverpool, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling 2-1 win against Ajax, in their last Champions League encounter. Liverpool defender Joel Matip scored the winner for his side in the 89th minute of the game.

With three points from two matches, Liverpool currently claim second spot in their group. Italian football club Napoli are the current table toppers in Group A.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Rangers (RNG) will be played?

The Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Rangers (RNG) will take place on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) be played?

The Champions League match between Liverpool ((LIV) and Rangers (RNG) will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Champions League match Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) begin?

The Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Rangers (RNG) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) Champions League match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) Champions League match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.



Liverpool (LIV) vs Rangers (RNG) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Rangers Predicted Starting Line-up: Allen McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here