Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool, in their last Premier League encounter, secured a much-needed win against Tottenham Hotspur to end a dismal two-match winless streak. Jurgen Klopp’s men will now be hoping to carry on the momentum when they go up against a depleted Southampton side on Saturday. The Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Southampton is scheduled to be played at Anfield.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: James Maddison Called up to Gareth Southgate’s England Squad

The new Premier League season has not been quite fruitful for the Merseyside-based football club. The Reds have till now only managed to win five out of their 13 games. However, the scene has been different for Liverpool in the Champions League. Liverpool produced a consistent show to win five of their six group matches and qualify for the knockouts of Europe’s top-tier football competition.

Southampton, on the other hand, have not been able to script a win in their last three Premier League clashes. The Saints are now placed in 18th position on the points table. In their last Premier League encounter, Southampton had to suffer a humiliating 1-4 home defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Ahead of the EPL match between Liverpool and Southampton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Southampton be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Southampton will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Southampton be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Southampton will be played at Anfield.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Southampton begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Southampton will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Southampton EPL match?

Liverpool vs Southampton EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton EPL match?

Liverpool vs Southampton EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool vs Southampton Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Duje Caleta-Car, Armel Bell-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams

Read all the Latest Sports News here