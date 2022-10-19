Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool will look to build on their massive win over defending champions Manchester City when they host West Ham United in the English Premier League on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side handed Manchester City their first defeat of the season at Anfield on the weekend. Their star forward Mohammed Salah continued his hot goal-scoring form by claiming the only goal of the match. Fabinho has once again found his passing range and has orchestrated the Red’s midfield. Alisson Becker proved to be their saviour on multiple occasions, as the shot-stopper was in prime form between the sticks. Klopp will now be determined to ensure that those levels of performance are not a one-off after enduring a difficult start to the season.

Meanwhile, David Moyes was left frustrated by West Ham’s failure to take all three points against Southampton on Sunday, despite dominating the majority of the game at St Mary’s. They trailed after Saint’s Romain Perraud broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. A pile-driver of a shot from Declan Rice on the hour mark levelled the scores on the night.

Though the Hammers dominated much of the match against Southampton, Moyes will be fully aware that they will be up against a completely different opposition at Anfield on Thursday. West Ham will most likely sit deep and absorb pressure, trying to catch Liverpool off guard on the break.

With both sides itching to get a win, it will be an enthralling Premier League match. Will Klopp’s men reign supreme or will West Ham cause an upset? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the EPL match between Liverpool and West Ham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Liverpool (LIV) and West Ham (WH) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and West Ham (WH) will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs West Ham (WH) be played?

The EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) and West Ham (WH) will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs West Ham (WH) begin?

The EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) and West Ham (WH) will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs West Ham (WH) EPL match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs West Ham (WH) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs West Ham (WH) EPL match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs West Ham (WH) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

