Liverpool vs Wolverhampton, Brighton vs Manchester City LIVE: Final Day of Premier League Title Race

Liverpool and Manchester City are in the final day of their titanic Premier League title battle. While Liverpool are hosting dangerous opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City have travelled to Brighton and Hove Albion for the last day. City are currently a point ahead of Liverpool in the league table and if both of them win their respective matches, City will go on to retain their domestic crown.
Liverpool with 94 points have already put their best Premier League performance in terms of points but even that might not prove to be enough to stop Pep Guardiola's City. City won the Premier League last year with a record breaking 100-point haul and this season they might lift the trophy again with just two points less.
May 12, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Intense starts from both Liverpool and Manchester City. City are playing their own style of football - quick and stringing passes at ease. At the moment, Brighton have done a good job holding them on.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have made a few forays up front but are yet to take a clear look at the goal.
May 12, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Eric Dier gets the early goal for Tottenham. 3rd minute and Tottenham are on the board. With the current scoreline between Tottenham and Chelsea, the Spurs will go up on 3rd.
May 12, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
The whistle is blown and all the matches of the final day begin.
Manchester City and Liverpool will have pressure, ecstasy and sheer will for the Premier League title today.
May 12, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)
MOST ASSISTS
Chelsea's Eden Hazard leads the list with 15 assists so far while Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser is a close second with 14. Tottenham's Christian Eriksen occupies the third place with 12 assists while Liverpool's wingbacks Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are joint-fourth with 11 assists.
May 12, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)
RACE FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT:
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leads the race for the golden boot with 22 goals this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane are all joint-second with 20 goals each while Jamie Vardy is third with 18 to his name. Unless Salah scores none and the three at the second spot rain down goals, it is likely that Salah will take the honours.
May 12, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
The Manchester City travelling fans are in high spirit as they expect and hope to see their team defend their Premier League title. If City manage to do so, they would be the first team to defend their league title since Manchester United in 2007-08 and 2008-09.
Manchester United starting XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Ashley Young; Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.
Arsenal starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Nacho Monreal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Shkodran Mustafi, Stephan Lichtsteiner; Mohamed Elneny, Matteo Guendouzi; Alex Iwobi, Joseph Willock, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Tottenham Hotspur starting XI (4-3-1-2): Hugo Lloris; Kyle Walker-Peters, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Eric Lamela, Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente.
Chelsea starting XI (4-3-3): Willy Caballero; Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Ross Barkley; Willian, Gonzalo Higuain, Pedro.
May 12, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Liverpool playing XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane.
Wolverhampton playing XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Ryan Bennett; Jonny Castro, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Dendoncker, Matt Doherty; Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez.
May 12, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)
Manchester City playing XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Olexandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany, Kyle Walker; David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez.
Brighton and Hove Albion playing XI (4-5-1): Mathew Ryan; Bruno Saltor, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo; Knockaert, Beram Kayal, Gross, Yves Bissouma, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Glenn Murray.
Pep Guardiola said that if Manchester City fail to win the Premier League title, they will be judged.
May 12, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)
Ahead of the final day in the Premier League title race, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has won the Premier League Player of the Season 2018-19 award. Van Dijk also won the PFA Player of the Year award last month.
Just a few days ago, Anfield witnessed and caused one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Liverpool and UEFA Champions League. Today as Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at their fortress, all Anfield can do is make their team win and hope their chants can intimidate Manchester City all the way to Brighton.
Both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have sealed the third and fourth place in the Premier League table. While Chelsea are currently at third with 71 points, Tottenham are fourth with 70. The results of the final day will determine their final positions. Fifth-placed Arsenal will reach 70 points if they win today and if Tottenham lose, they will also remain on 70 points. However, the goal difference between the two teams is of 8 and it is highly unlikely that Arsenal will top that.
May 12, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Manchester United vs Cardiff City
Leicester City vs Chelsea
Burnley vs Arsena
The Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool set for a dramatic finale. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
If City beat Brighton on Sunday, this will be their 14th straight Premier League win while if Liverpool defeat Wolves, they will bring up their ninth straight win. If there was ever a case to share the trophy it is this season, such has been the excellence of both clubs, but in reality finishing second will be a bitter pill to swallow.
Liverpool have lost just once so far in the entire season - an astonishing achievement in itself. But it is the seven draws to City's two is what might hurt them in the end.
It is only the eighth time in the Premier League era that the title has been decided on the final day.