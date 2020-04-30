Liverpool Would Want to Avoid Getting Awarded the Premier League: Peter Drury

It has been 30 years and 2 days since Liverpool were last crowned champions of England. This season gave hope to Reds fans all over the world but their agonising wait was further extended as the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt.

Whether their wait for the coveted title will continue or they will finally break their deadlock, only time will tell. However, awarding the Premier League title to Liverpool is something that renowned broadcaster Peter Drury is wary of.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Drury said, "I don't think it would be very difficult for people in England to come together and say that Liverpool are the champions. Nobody's arguing that. It's obvious they were going to be the champions. Liverpool might not be thrilled about that because forever in history they would be the champions with an asterisk next to their name."

Amassing a massive 82 out of possible 87 points, mathematically, Liverpool are just 6 points away from their 19th League title. But getting awarded the title now may backfire for them.

"Forever there will be a bracket next to their name, incomplete season. Their sporting rivals will forever be able to point at them and laugh and say you didn't really win it."

Meanwhile, Premier League stakeholders are meeting on Friday to discuss the way forward with widespread speculation over a potential June 8 restart. Titled as 'Project Restart', the English top-flight clubs are believed to be aiming to return to full training by May 18. The clubs are starting to work towards that date by giving players the option of using their training grounds.

Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton have decided to allow players to use facilities for individual sessions that conform to social-distancing guidelines.

The English Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic but there is a growing belief that the campaign can be concluded over the summer months.