Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Joins Swansea on Loan for Rest of the Season 2019-20
Rhian Brewster, who was England's top scorer in their FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 victory, made three appearances for Liverpool first team this season.
Rhian Brewster. (Photo Credit: @RhianBrewster9)
London: Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has joined Championship side Swansea on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 19-year-old, who shot to fame as the top scorer when England won the under-17 World Cup in 2017, is highly rated at Anfield but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by as Liverpool's established attackers continue to shine.
Brewster has made three appearances for the Liverpool first team, all in the League Cup and FA Cup earlier this season.
The England Under-21 international holds a Champions League winners' medal having been an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in last season's final.
He will now link up once again with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, who was manager of the England Under-17 World Cup-winning side.
👕 Our new �9⃣ 🔥📲 @RhianBrewster9 pic.twitter.com/fHGKDIrRxD— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 7, 2020
Swansea, who sit sixth in the Championship, confirmed Brewster would be available for Sunday's derby clash with rivals Cardiff as he looks to help guide the club back into the Premier League.
"I've come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea," Brewster told Swansea's website.
"It's a great club. I've been watching them for ages - particularly when they were in the Premier League.
"Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong. At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio Welcome Baby Boy 'Rhythm'
- Alia Bhatt Speaks Up About JNU Violence, Says 'It's Time to Stop Pretending All is Fine'
- Apple Talks Privacy, And Suggests The FBI is Not Getting Any Backdoors For iPhones
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona