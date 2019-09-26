Take the pledge to vote

Liverpool's Andy Robertson Picks Between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as World's Best

Andy Robertson when asked who is 'best footballer in the world now', he said Lionel Messi in a heartbeat.

Trending Desk

September 26, 2019
Liverpool's Andy Robertson Picks Between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as World's Best
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Andy Robertson (Photo Credit: Reuters)
While the eternal debate of ' who is better' between Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, has divided players for years, Liverpool star Andy Robertson has an answer, which to him, is clear as day.

A recent interview with ESPN saw Roberston reveal that Lionel Messi was not only the greatest player in world football today, but was also the greatest footballer of all time.

In the interview, Roberston was faced with a rapid-fire on several topics in sixty seconds, during which he replied Messi to questions like "the best footballer in the world now?" and "best footballer ever?"

Robertson also acknowledged that Kylian Mbappe is the hardest player he has played against. On being asked who is the best left-back in the world now, Roberston was quick to reply that it is Jordi Alba.

When he was asked which was the proudest moment for him in football, Robertson replied that it was "Winning the Champions League".

The Liverpool footballer also recounted Jurgen Klopp's team talk before the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final win over Tottenham Hotspur. Furthermore, he revealed that Selhurst Park (home of Crystal Palace) was his favourite away game in the Premier League.

Notably, even though Messi won the best player in the world trophy at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019, he voted for Sadio Mane as the best player in the world, rounding off his top three choices with Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie De Jong.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his part voted his Juventus team-mate Matthijs De Ligt as the best player over the course of the year, completely snubbing Messi from his top three.

