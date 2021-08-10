Liverpool's Andy Robertson Says He Has 'Ligament Damage', Set to Miss Premier League Opener

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said Monday his injury is “nothing too major” though ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the team’s opening Premier League game at Norwich.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the field in Sunday’s friendly match with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement on Saturday.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” Robertson wrote on Twitter.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his first season for the Reds, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

