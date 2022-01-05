CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » Football » Liverpool's Covid Crisis Deepens as Assistant Coach Pep Lijnders Tests Positive; Training Centre Shut Down
1-MIN READ

Liverpool's Covid Crisis Deepens as Assistant Coach Pep Lijnders Tests Positive; Training Centre Shut Down

Pep Lijnders tested positive on Tuesday (Twitter)

Pep Lijnders tested positive on Tuesday (Twitter)

Pep Lijnders, who was in charge of the team for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, recorded a positive test late on Tuesday.

Sports Desk

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has become the latest member of the club staff to test positive for coronavirus, throwing Thursday’s League Cup semi-final at Arsenal into further doubt.

With manager Jurgen Klopp and three players — Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino — already isolating, Lijnders, who took charge of the team for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, recorded a positive test late on Tuesday.

That was after Liverpool had made a submission to the English Football League to postpone the first-leg clash at the Emirates following further positive cases among the squad and other player availability issues linked to illness and injury.

The club have cancelled Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, at which Lijnders was due to speak.

RELATED NEWS

Liverpool are also missing Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott through injury, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

A Liverpool statement on Wednesday said: “Lijnders’ test result comes in addition to a number of suspected positive cases among players and football staff recorded earlier on Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of the day’s scheduled training session.

“As a result of the outbreak and the suspension of preparations, as well as other illnesses and injuries recorded within the squad, the club submitted an application to the EFL for the postponement of Thursday’s tie with Arsenal, with the news of Lijnders’ positive result coming after the request was lodged.

“The outcome of this application is still pending."

The rapidly growing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases also forced the Merseyside club to temporarily shut down the first-team training facilities at AXA Training Centre.

“The decision was made after consultation with the relevant Public Health authority. The new cases are in addition to those recorded on Monday and Tuesday morning," said the club in a statement.

(With AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:January 05, 2022, 17:41 IST