Liverpool's Goalkeeper Injury Crisis Deepens as Pitch Invader Hurts Adrian
Adrian's ankle was injured in a collision with a pitch invader after Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the UEFA Super Cup.
Adrian was the second-choice for Liverpool in the Super Cup after Alisson Becker was injured in their first Premier League match. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian faces a late fitness test to see if he can face Southampton on Saturday after being injured by a pitch invader during celebrations of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea.
The Spaniard, who only joined the European champions on August 5, capped his full debut in style by saving Tammy Abraham's penalty to win Liverpool a shootout 5-4 following a 2-2 draw in Istanbul.
However, Adrian's ankle was injured when a fan ran on the pitch to join in the shootout celebrations and went careering into a huddle of Liverpool players when he slipped on the pitch.
"I really don't understand it why, in the world of social media where you are all on it, when we were all together a supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked (Adrian's) ankle. Crazy," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
"Yesterday it was swollen. Today I spoke to him and he said it is better, much better than yesterday, but we have to see.
"He could not have played directly after we landed in Liverpool, but I saw him now, he is ok and it looks better, but the decision will be made tomorrow -- there is no chance to make it early."
Liverpool are already without normal number one Alisson Becker due to a calf injury picked up in the Premier League season opener against Norwich and could have to cope without the Brazilian for up to two months.
Should Adrian not be fit, 35-year-old Andy Lonergan, who was released by Middlesbrough last season and only signed a short-term contract with Liverpool this week in the wake of Alisson's injury, could start at St. Mary's.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad