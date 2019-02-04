English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Liverpool's Gomez to Have Leg Surgery
Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early in December.
Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early in December.
Loading...
Liverpool's Joe Gomez is to undergo an operation in the hope of aiding his recovery from a lower leg fracture, the Premier League leaders announced Monday.
Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early in December.
Liverpool's initial assessment was that Gomez might be sidelined for six weeks, but have now refused to set a specific timescale for the England international's recovery, although he is expected to play again this season.
"Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery to assist his recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained at Burnley on December 5," the club said in a statement.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: "It's a blow for the boy and for us -- because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape.
"But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he's ready."
Meanwhile, Gomez said it had been difficult finding out he would be sidelined for longer than first thought.
"Obviously being out for longer than we'd first hoped for is hard to swallow but it's part and parcel of the industry," he said. "It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I've had in my career, so I know it's just a case of when it's fully healed I'm good to go again.
"The hardest part is not being able to help the team and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it's important I come back ready to go and this procedure will help with that."
Liverpool, last crowned champions of England in 1990, will go five points clear at the top of the table if they win away to West Ham later Monday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early in December.
Liverpool's initial assessment was that Gomez might be sidelined for six weeks, but have now refused to set a specific timescale for the England international's recovery, although he is expected to play again this season.
"Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery to assist his recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained at Burnley on December 5," the club said in a statement.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: "It's a blow for the boy and for us -- because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape.
"But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he's ready."
Meanwhile, Gomez said it had been difficult finding out he would be sidelined for longer than first thought.
"Obviously being out for longer than we'd first hoped for is hard to swallow but it's part and parcel of the industry," he said. "It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I've had in my career, so I know it's just a case of when it's fully healed I'm good to go again.
"The hardest part is not being able to help the team and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it's important I come back ready to go and this procedure will help with that."
Liverpool, last crowned champions of England in 1990, will go five points clear at the top of the table if they win away to West Ham later Monday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Remains First Choice
- 'Don't Send Me to Bahrain': Refugee Footballer Pleads in Bangkok
- On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results