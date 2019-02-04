LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Liverpool's Gomez to Have Leg Surgery

AFP

Updated:February 4, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Liverpool's Joe Gomez is to undergo an operation in the hope of aiding his recovery from a lower leg fracture, the Premier League leaders announced Monday.

Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early in December.

Liverpool's initial assessment was that Gomez might be sidelined for six weeks, but have now refused to set a specific timescale for the England international's recovery, although he is expected to play again this season.

"Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery to assist his recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained at Burnley on December 5," the club said in a statement.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: "It's a blow for the boy and for us -- because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape.

"But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he's ready."

Meanwhile, Gomez said it had been difficult finding out he would be sidelined for longer than first thought.

"Obviously being out for longer than we'd first hoped for is hard to swallow but it's part and parcel of the industry," he said. "It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I've had in my career, so I know it's just a case of when it's fully healed I'm good to go again.

"The hardest part is not being able to help the team and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it's important I come back ready to go and this procedure will help with that."

Liverpool, last crowned champions of England in 1990, will go five points clear at the top of the table if they win away to West Ham later Monday.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
