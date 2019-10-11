Take the pledge to vote

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Handed 14-day Ban for Mocking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool was suspended for 14 days for using offensive language in a social media post to mock Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

AFP

October 11, 2019
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Handed 14-day Ban for Mocking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Harvey Elliott (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has been banned for 14 days from domestic club football after an investigation into a social media video in which he appeared to mock Harry Kane.

The 16-year-old admitted breaching Football Association rules and must also complete a face-to-face education course and pay a 350 pound fine.

"Harvey Elliott has been suspended from playing in all domestic club football for a period of 14 days, running up to and including 24 October 2019, after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a video posted on social media and providing a public apology," the FA said in a statement.

It added that the incident constituted an "aggravated breach" of FA rules.

The Snapchat video, taken during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in June, appeared to show Elliott performing an offensive impersonation of the England captain.

He later issued an apology on social media, saying he was "truly sorry".

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in July and has already made a first-team appearance, playing the full match in Liverpool's League Cup clash with MK Dons last month.

He became the youngest debutant in Premier League history when he played for Fulham against Wolves in May at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
