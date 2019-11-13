Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Out of Egypt Games with Ankle Problem

Mohamed Salah will be no part of Egypt's African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros after being ruled out with injury.

Reuters

Updated:November 13, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Out of Egypt Games with Ankle Problem
Mohamed Salah (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Egypt's Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah will miss the games, along with a picture of the striker with a protective boot on his left ankle.

Egypt host Kenya in their opening Group G qualifying match on Thursday and visit Comoros on Monday.

Salah has scored six goals for Liverpool this season and was on target in Sunday's 3-1 win over Manchester City which took his side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old has had niggling injuries since twisting his ankle against Leicester City at the start of October, which forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Manchester United, the only Premier League game Liverpool have failed to win this season.

Salah has been unable to complete 90 minutes in the league since hurting his ankle against Leicester, being substituted against Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

