Liverpool's Quadruple Dream Still Alive! Don Hutchison Predicts Jurgen Klopp to Win FA Cup vs Chelsea

Liverpool’s dream of winning the quadruple and becoming the first Premier League side to do so. They beat Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup earlier this February and will take on the same opponents in the FA Cup title clash. The Merseyside club is in hot pursuit of Premier League leaders Manchester City and will take on Spain’s Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison in a press interaction said he thinks the quadruple is still alive.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“Steven Gerrard (current Aston Villa boss and Liverpool great) said this is the best Liverpool team in history and I find no reason to disagree. They’ve had incredible success this season where they’ll end up playing close to 70 matches. Their trophy cabinet is awesome. The quadruple is still alive. Carabao Cup is already in the bag, FA Cup final is coming, they have a chance to win the Premier League while the Champions League final against Real Madrid is going to be a mouth-watering one for sure," the 52-year-old said.

In fact, Liverpool will be playing every single game they can in a season this campaign and as suggestions of ‘burnout’ prob up, Hutchison believes that the sense of the occasion at Wembley will help carry them through.

“Liverpool will get a day’s extra rest compared to Chelsea as the Blues played Leeds United a day after the Reds played Aston Villa. But it doesn’t matter anyway. Both the coaches will be in the same boat. Fatigue will obviously be there the night before the FA Cup final when you think of the big final and all that. But once the players enter Wembley, see those fans, colours and all the noise, the adrenaline sort of kicks in your legs. The fatigue will be there only at the end of the game and not at the start," he said.

When asked about Chelsea manager Thomas Thuchel’s recent comments about his side feeling drained, Hutchison feels it may not be mind games but the truth.

“Thomas (Tuchel) isn’t someone who plays mind games like Jose Mourinho who was good at it and maybe Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. But I think when he speaks, he’s very honest," he said.

As for the result of the much-awaited clash, Hutchison feels the game will be decided in regular time, unlike the League Cup final.

“Liverpool will get the job done. This match will be decided in 90 minutes. Chelsea are not in form. At the same time, Liverpool are on a roll. Mohammed Salah will raise his game in the final. He’s a big-match player. Of course, not to forget Sadio Mane, who has been in incredible form," he said.

When asked for a scoreline prediction, Hutchison replied: “Liverpool will win 3-1."

Watch The Emirates FA Cup Final - Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 14th May 2022, at 9:15 pm IST.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.