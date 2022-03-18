Liverpool's Trophy Quest Hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury

Liverpool’s quest for a clean sweep of four major trophies this season has been dealt a blow with influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for weeks by a hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold will definitely miss Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest and England’s upcoming friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

Of most concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though, is whether he will be fit in time for both legs of his side’s Champions League quarter-final either side of a potential Premier League title decider away to Manchester City.

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well so not good news, we will see how long that takes,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Asked if the 23-year-old will be sidelined for weeks, Klopp replied: “Yes.”

Alexander-Arnold already has a career-high 17 assists in all competitions this season and Klopp knows he does not have a like-for-like replacement with centre-back Joe Gomez or veteran James MIlner likely to deputise.

“To replace Trent is difficult, but possible," added Klopp.

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent to be honest, that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement."

