LOK vs KRS Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krasnodar playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Lokomotiv Moscow (LOK) will welcome Krasnodar (KRS) on Saturday August 15, for their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. The Russian Premier League, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krasnodar will commence from 9:30 PM.

Both the teams have been on the winning side of their previous fixtures. Moscow beat Kazan by 2-0, while Krasnodar defeated UFA by 3-0.

LOK vs KRS Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krasnodar

Captain: Marcus Berg

Vice-Captain: Timur Suleymanov

Goalkeeper: Vedran Corluka

Defenders: , Saba Kvirkvelia, Ignatyev Murilo, Sergei Petrov, Manuel Fernandes

Midfielders: Joao Mario, Aleksei Miranchuk, Kristoffer Olsson

Strikers: Remy Cabella, Timur Suleymanov, Marcus Berg

Russian Premier League LOK vs KRS, Lokomotiv Moscow probable lineup vs Krasnodar: Vedran Corluka, Saba Kvirkvelia, Maciej Rybus, Vladislav Ignatyev Murilo, Joao Mario, Aleksei Miranchuk, Dmitri Rybchinsky, Anton Miranchuk, Eder, Timur Suleymanov

Russian Premier League LOK vs KRS, Krasnodar probable lineup vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Matvey Safonov, Sergei Petrov, Kaio, Maksim Kutovoi, Manuel Fernandes, Shapi Suleymanov, Kristoffer Olsson, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg