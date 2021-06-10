LOOKBACK: Top Goals, Top Assists and Top Saves from Euro 2016

Relive the best of Euro 2016 as we are just a few days away from the beginning of Euro 2020.

TOP GOALS

1. Robson-Kanu

Robson-Kanu was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016 where he scored a stunning goal against Belgium in the quarterfinals but Kanu was left out of Page’s squad after being excluded from the team’s training camp in Portugal last week. Euro 2016 may have been Wales first experience at UEFA’s flagship international event, but they were qualified for the next tournament now due to take place in some days.

2. Antoine Griezmann

Do you remember? He receiving the ball near the half line and makes a beautiful run all the way to Iceland’s penalty box and flicks it in at the last second scoring a goal. The upcoming tournament will feature Antoine Griezmann after he was named in France’s squad by national team coach Didier Deschamps.

3. Eder

We all know the goal scored by Eder against France in the finals meant so much to Portugal and more importantly to Ronaldo as he got injured mid game and couldn’t play. Eder was the Ronaldo’s substitute and he knew the pressure was immense but he made a way through for his team by scoring a beautiful goal and wining the UEFA cup.

4. Marek Hamsik

Marek hamsik’s goal against Russia was a bold and a confident goal as he went all in with his powerful shot aiming for the top corner bagging one in for the team. Midfielder Marek Hamsik and his distinctive mohawk hairstyle will feature at Euro 2020 as he was included in Slovakia coach.

5. Xherdan Shaqiri

Not to forget, Xherdan Shaqiri’s bicycle goal against Poland dropped everybody’s jaw because of how amazing the play was that ended with an even more amazing goal. Big names like Tanguy N’Dombele, Dimitri Payet and Houssem Aouar have all been left out for the EURO 2020 Squads.

TOP ASSISTS

1. Ozil

Ozil giving a low cross as Schweinsteiger tapping it in the net against Ukraine. For EURO 2020 Ozil is been left Out from the Euro Squad following to Schweinsteiger been moved to Germanys Provisional team.

2. Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci brilliant assist to Emanuele Giaccherini from the half line against Belgium was a moment everyone will cherish and remember vividly as Giaccherini uses his left foot to make way for the ball to go straight inside the goal post. Leonardo Bonucci will be seen with Italy Squad & Former Italian Footballer Emanuele Gaiccherini is not a part of the Italy Squad

3. Nolito

Nolito’s assist to Morata was a beautiful chemistry we all felt as Morata instantly flicked the ball with his head scoring a magnificent goal. Alvaro Morata will be seen playing with Spain

4. Nani

Nani giving a back heel pass to Sanches and Sanches making way for the ball to go through the keeper scoring a beautiful goal. Nani was part of the Euro 2016 Portugal team that lifted the European Championship. However, he missed out on the squad for EURO 2020 and lastly Sanches will be seen playing with Portugal.

TOP SAVES

1. Yann Sommer

For a moment we all thought he was going to score that goal against Switzerland in the Euro match in 2016 as he made a beautiful run, but Yann Sommer took us all my surprise with that beautiful save he made, which just showed us how focused and quick he was. We can experience it all again in the upcoming Euro games and Yann Sommer with Switzerland Squad.

2. Igor Akinfeev

Igor Akinfeev is definitely one of the best goal keepers out there. His back-to-back saves against England just showed how talented and quick he is. Both the shots on the goal by England were such powerful shot but Igor managed to save both the shots. But the big name is been missing from the list since 2018.

3. Hannes Halldorsson

Talking about reactions if you all remember, Ronaldo flicking the ball to his teammate as he powerfully heads it in the goal post but Hannes Halldorsson’s smart reaction saves the team from concealing a goal

4. Eidur Smari Gudjohnsen

Gudjohnsen running from the Left-Wing worried Portugal fans but Rui Patricio comes forward to block the striker from taking a shot and successfully prevents a goal by his double save.

