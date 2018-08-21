Loris Karius Set to Join Besiktas from Liverpool on Loan - Reports

Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose fumbles were widely blamed for the defeat of his side in the Champions League final, is to join Istanbul giants Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, Turkish reports said Monday.The loan deal would be worth 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million), the NTV channel said, adding that the agreement had nearly been finalised and an official announcement was to be expected soon.The Hurriyet daily carried a simular report, saying Karius would receive an annual salary of 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million).Besiktas, who won the Super Lig twice in a row until Galatasaray ended their run last season, have been looking for a top-class goalkeeper after the departure of their much-admired Spanish gloveman Fabri to Fulham.Karius made two major errors in Liverpool's painful Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May that resulted in decisive goals as Real won 3-1.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the errors were because Karius was concussed.But Karius' stint as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper appeared to have ended when 25-year-old Brazilian number one Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record £67 million from Italian side Roma last month.Asked after Monday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace whether Karius was about to seal his move, Klopp insisted he was in the dark."No, nothing. Nobody has told me anything," Klopp said.