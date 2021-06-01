Louis Saha, David James, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri Among a Star-Studded Brodcast Panel for Euro 2020

Former International former footballers like Louis Saha, Luis Garcia, Don Hutchison, David James, Terry Phelan, Mark Seagraves, Ashley Westwood and Jofre Mateu along with some of the best Indian talent to have graced the football pitch like Indian legend, Bhaichung Bhutia and current superstars such as Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan and Robin Singh will be a part of UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast line of Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).

And to give the viewers back home something ‘extraaa’, SPSN will also have Andy Mitten, Adriano Del Monte and Eisha Megan Acton, reporting live from the ground across match venues and taking the viewers closer to the action.

The tournaments that are being covered in multiple languages making it more accessible for viewers across India, will feature a gamut of the most prominent football commentators in the country. The Hindi feed will be presented by Manish Batavia, Atish Thukral, Raman Bhanot and Sunil Taneja while the Bengali feed will have Pradip Roy, Pallab Basu Mallik, Debjit Ghosh and

Kaushik Varun as part of the commentator panel. The Tamil feed will feature Pradeep Krishna M. Sudhir Sreenivasan, Abhishek Raaja and Nallappan Mohanraj while the Telugu feed will be showcased by Sandeep Kumar B., Sudheer Mahavadi, Joseph Antony and Norman Swaroop Isaac.

Fans can also watch the Malayalam feed presented by Shaiju Damodaran, Jopaul Anchery, Eldho Paul Puthussery and Bineesh Kiran.

SPSN will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in six languages to reach out to a wider audience across India: English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in 11 cities across Europe featuring 24 of the best teams starting June 11, 2021 and fans can watch all the thrilling action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels as well as livestream it on SonyLIV.

Sports fans can also look forward to Copa América 2021 which will feature some of the biggest names from the 10 participating nations with top footballers like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Dani Alves, Gabriel Jesus, Alisson Becker, James Rodriguez, Roberto Firmino, Paolo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and more. Copa América will be telecast live in five languages: English, Bengali, Tamil,

Telugu and Malayalam on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels starting June 14, 2021 and fans can also Livestream it on SonyLIV.

