Louis van Gaal’s Advice to Manchester United Amid Frenkie de Jong Transfer Rumours

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has been at the central point of discussions in the transfer market. If reports are to be believed, Manchester United are the frontrunners in the race to sign the Dutch midfielder. Now former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has made a big statement on the matter. The head coach of the Netherlands football team believes that De Jong is worth upwards of €100 million (£86m).

“I already knew how important Frenkie is. I don’t need to see that anymore. Frenkie brings extra quality, that’s why he is worth €112 million,” Van Gaal told NOS.

Old Trafford might have emerged as De Jong’s probable new destination but it is still not clear whether Manchester United will be keen to pay a nine-figure sum.

A report published by Goal suggests that Manchester United will not give up on their pursuit of the 25-year-old player as their newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make “at least five additions” to the squad in the summer transfer window.

According to the Goal report, the Premier League giants will not be giving up on their pursuit of De Jong. This may lead to another transfer saga, something that has been quite common in Old Trafford in recent years. Remember Jadon Sancho.

United are perhaps banking on the fact that Ten Hag and De Jong were part of the successful Ajax side before the player’s move to Spanish shores.

De Jong had joined the Catalan giants from Ajax ahead of the 2019-20 season. So far, he has played 140 matches and scored 13 goals for the Blaugranas.

In the ongoing UEFA Nations League, De Jong was among the starters in the Dutch team’s 4-1 win against Belgium. But in the next match against Wales on Thursday, he was subbed on with just 20 minutes left on the clock. De Jong’s introduction from the bench did the trick though as the Netherlands clawed back scoring two goals to earn the full three points.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.