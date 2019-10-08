Take the pledge to vote

Loved the Competition Against Arsene Wenger: Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had a fierce competition.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
Loved the Competition Against Arsene Wenger: Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson (L) and Arsene Wenger. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said he loved the competition with Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger.

"I loved the competition against you. We had some great times and it's wonderful you're getting this award tonight. So good luck, my blessing with you," Ferguson was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News as Wenger was named a 'Legend of Football' at the annual Nordoff Robbins charity award dinner.

The equally feted former Arsenal boss was celebrating his managerial career, after winning three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven FA Community Shields in his 21-year stint.

Wenger and Sir Alex had some fierce run ins during their days at the helm.

"The career you had as a manager at Arsenal was absolutely fantastic - an absolute legend," said Ferguson who himself has been a past recipient of the 'Legends of Football' award.

