LU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Leeds United vs Arsenal: Arsenal will look to hold on to its fourth spot in the Premier League when they head across to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in a key EPL match. They secured all their points when they won 2-0 against West Ham. Both Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe scored goals in the second half.

The win saw Arsenal overtake Hammers and they are now seated in the fourth spot on the table. While Leeds United are 16th.

Leeds United were smashed 7-0 by Manchester City and this was the first time in 87 years that they lost by this margin.

Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Nothing seems to be going right for Leeds United right now. After the mauling received at the hands of Leeds United, their injury list too has grown exponentially. In recent weeks, Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James have all been injured and for this game, Junior Firpo is also serving his suspension.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are far better placed as compared to Leeds. There are no new injuries to report at this moment and only Sead Kolasinac is the only notable absentee. Apart from him, the other doubt for this match could well be Gabriel Martinelli.

LU vs ARS Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

LU vs ARS Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 18 at the Elland Road, in Leeds. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

LU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lacazette

Vice-Captain: Gelhardt

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Ayling, Llorente, White, Gabriel

Midfielders: Klich, Harrison, Odegaard, Martinelli

Strikers: Lacazette, Gelhardt

LU vs ARS Probable XIs

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cresswell; Raphinha, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Roberts; Gelhardt

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

