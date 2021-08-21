LU vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Leeds United vs Everton: Leeds United will be eager to register a win in the 2021-22 Premier League season when they host Everton at Elland Road on Saturday, August 21. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm IST. Marcelo Bielsa’s men were beaten by Manchester United 5-1 in their season opener last week. Luke Ayling’s stunner from 25-yards was the only consolation for Leeds in that game.

The Whites will be looking to put their 5-1 thrashing behind and avoid the dreaded second season syndrome in this fixture.

For Everton, life under Rafael Benitez started with an impressive 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park last weekend. The Toffees were rather impressive as they came from a goal down. In their corresponding fixture last season, Everton eked out a narrow 2-1 win over Leeds United. And with momentum on their side they would want to make it two in a row.

Premier League 2021-22, LU vs EVE Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

LU vs EVE International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 21 at Elland Road Stadium, in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

LU vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Vice-Captain: Richarlison

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Michael Keane, Stuart Dallas

Midfielders: Lucas Digne, Jack Harrison, Andros Townsend, Richarlison

Strikers: Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

LU vs EVE Probable XIs

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Everton: Jordan Pickford (GK); Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

