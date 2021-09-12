LU vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp seems to be contended with his team’s performance at the start of this season – two back to back wins and then a draw against UEFA Champions Chelsea before the international break. On the other hand, Liverpool’s opponent Leeds United have struggled with their form so far. They started their season with a crushing 5-1 defeat against Manchester United before getting held for two back to back draws at the hands of Everton and Burnley, respectively.

Two of Liverpool’s Brazilian trio — Alisson Becker and Fabinho — have been given the green signal by FIFA to feature in Sunday’s game. However, Roberto Firmino cannot be a part of this game due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the clash against Chelsea.

Moving on to the Premier League standing, while the Reds are occupying the fifth spot with seven points, Leeds United are placed at the 15th spot without a single win to their name.

LU vs LIV Telecast

The match between Leeds United and Liverpool will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

LU vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Leeds United and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App and JioTV.

LU vs LIV Match Details

The match between LU vs LIV will be played on Sunday, September 12, at Elland Road stadium. The game between Leeds United and Liverpool will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

LU vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohd Salah

Vice-Captain: Daniel James

LU vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Van Dijk, Ayling, Cooper

Midfielders: Daniel James, Henderson, Thiago, Harrison

Strikers: Mohd Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Leeds United vs Liverpool probable XI:

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Meslier; Llorente, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Dallas; James, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane

