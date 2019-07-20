Lucas Moura Respects Mauricio Pochettino Despite Champions League Final Snub
Lucas Moura was benched for the Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final for Harry Kane even as he scored a hat-trick in the semi-final.
Lucas Moura said he was a professional and he had no problem with Mauricio Pochettino benching him for Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Tottenham forward Lucas Moura insists he doesn't hold a grudge against boss Mauricio Pochettino despite being dropped for the Champions League final.
"I need to respect the decision of the coach and respect my team-mates, so no problem with this," said Lucas who was left on the bench for the final in spite of scoring a dramatic hat-trick in Spurs' stunning semi-final comeback at Ajax.
Pochettino preferred to use Harry Kane in attack against Liverpool in Madrid despite a lengthy absence following injury.
Brazil international Lucas eventually came on in the 66th minute, but was unable to prevent Tottenham slipping to a 2-0 defeat.
"Of course it was difficult because every player wants to play. But it was even more to lose the game," Lucas was quoted as saying by several British media outlets.
"For sure he (Pochettino) has a good reason for this (decision) and I am sure that it was difficult for him as well to choose a player. He needs to choose only 11.
"I respect, I am a professional. No problem for this. Now I look forward to the next season."
The 26-year-old, signed from Paris Saint Germain in January 2018, believes Tottenham can use the frustration of losing out to Liverpool as motivation to fuel a trophy-winning season in the forthcoming campaign.
"I really think we could do better, could win this trophy. We had the quality for this," he said.
"I can't wait to start the new season, to do my best and have a great season like the last one. I think we are at another level.
"We reached the Champions League final. We got into the new stadium. People believe in us more now and it is time to confirm this, that we are a big team, a big club, with a great squad. We will see what will happen this season."
Tottenham face Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Singapore on Sunday. Pocchetino's team open their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 10.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8