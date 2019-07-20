Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lucas Moura Respects Mauricio Pochettino Despite Champions League Final Snub

Lucas Moura was benched for the Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final for Harry Kane even as he scored a hat-trick in the semi-final.

AFP

Updated:July 20, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lucas Moura Respects Mauricio Pochettino Despite Champions League Final Snub
Lucas Moura said he was a professional and he had no problem with Mauricio Pochettino benching him for Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Tottenham forward Lucas Moura insists he doesn't hold a grudge against boss Mauricio Pochettino despite being dropped for the Champions League final.

"I need to respect the decision of the coach and respect my team-mates, so no problem with this," said Lucas who was left on the bench for the final in spite of scoring a dramatic hat-trick in Spurs' stunning semi-final comeback at Ajax.

Pochettino preferred to use Harry Kane in attack against Liverpool in Madrid despite a lengthy absence following injury.

Brazil international Lucas eventually came on in the 66th minute, but was unable to prevent Tottenham slipping to a 2-0 defeat.

"Of course it was difficult because every player wants to play. But it was even more to lose the game," Lucas was quoted as saying by several British media outlets.

"For sure he (Pochettino) has a good reason for this (decision) and I am sure that it was difficult for him as well to choose a player. He needs to choose only 11.

"I respect, I am a professional. No problem for this. Now I look forward to the next season."

The 26-year-old, signed from Paris Saint Germain in January 2018, believes Tottenham can use the frustration of losing out to Liverpool as motivation to fuel a trophy-winning season in the forthcoming campaign.

"I really think we could do better, could win this trophy. We had the quality for this," he said.

"I can't wait to start the new season, to do my best and have a great season like the last one. I think we are at another level.

"We reached the Champions League final. We got into the new stadium. People believe in us more now and it is time to confirm this, that we are a big team, a big club, with a great squad. We will see what will happen this season."

Tottenham face Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Singapore on Sunday. Pocchetino's team open their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 10.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram