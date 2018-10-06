English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lucas Paqueta Brace Helps Push Flamengo Into Brazil Title Race
The result puts the Rio de Janeiro side right back into the title race, just one point behind joint leaders Palmeiras and Internacional and equal with Sao Paulo.
(Reuters)
Sao Paulo: A second-half double from Lucas Paqueta and a last-minute goal from Rene Santos gave Flamengo a 3-0 win over Corinthians on Friday and lifted the Rio de Janeiro team into joint second-place in Brazil's Serie A table.
Midfielder Paqueta got both his goals from corners, the first with a header after 59 minutes and the second when he pounced on a loose ball six minutes later.
Rene got a third for the visitors in the last minute of the match when he finished off a quick counter-attack.
Inter lost 2-1 to Sport earlier on Friday, while Palmeiras and Sao Paulo meet on Saturday in a city derby.
Corinthians are 17 points behind Flamengo in ninth place.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
