GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lucas Paqueta Brace Helps Push Flamengo Into Brazil Title Race

The result puts the Rio de Janeiro side right back into the title race, just one point behind joint leaders Palmeiras and Internacional and equal with Sao Paulo.

Reuters

Updated:October 6, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lucas Paqueta Brace Helps Push Flamengo Into Brazil Title Race
(Reuters)
Loading...
Sao Paulo: A second-half double from Lucas Paqueta and a last-minute goal from Rene Santos gave Flamengo a 3-0 win over Corinthians on Friday and lifted the Rio de Janeiro team into joint second-place in Brazil's Serie A table.

Midfielder Paqueta got both his goals from corners, the first with a header after 59 minutes and the second when he pounced on a loose ball six minutes later.

Rene got a third for the visitors in the last minute of the match when he finished off a quick counter-attack.

The result puts the Rio de Janeiro side right back into the title race, just one point behind joint leaders Palmeiras and Internacional and equal with Sao Paulo.

Inter lost 2-1 to Sport earlier on Friday, while Palmeiras and Sao Paulo meet on Saturday in a city derby.

Corinthians are 17 points behind Flamengo in ninth place.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...