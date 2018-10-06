Lucas Paqueta Brace Helps Push Flamengo Into Brazil Title Race

A second-half double from Lucas Paqueta and a last-minute goal from Rene Santos gave Flamengo a 3-0 win over Corinthians on Friday and lifted the Rio de Janeiro team into joint second-place in Brazil's Serie A table.Midfielder Paqueta got both his goals from corners, the first with a header after 59 minutes and the second when he pounced on a loose ball six minutes later.Rene got a third for the visitors in the last minute of the match when he finished off a quick counter-attack.The result puts the Rio de Janeiro side right back into the title race, just one point behind joint leaders Palmeiras and Internacional and equal with Sao Paulo.Inter lost 2-1 to Sport earlier on Friday, while Palmeiras and Sao Paulo meet on Saturday in a city derby.Corinthians are 17 points behind Flamengo in ninth place.