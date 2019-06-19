Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Luis Enrique Steps Down as Spain Coach, Replaced by Assistant Roberto Moreno

Luis Enrique is the fourth in 12 months to step down as the coach of the Spain football team, with his assistant Roberto Moreno taking over the duties until the 2020 Euros

AFP

Updated:June 19, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Luis Enrique Steps Down as Spain Coach, Replaced by Assistant Roberto Moreno
Luis Enrique is the fourth in 12 months to step down as the coach of the Spain football team, with his assistant Roberto Moreno taking over the duties until the 2020 Euros
Loading...

Madrid: Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Moreno has been in charge for Spain's last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament.

He will be Spain's fourth head coach in 12 months, after Luis Enrique was appointed following last year's chaotic World Cup, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked and Fernando Hierro installed in his place.

"Luis Enrique has informed us he will not continue as coach," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales in a press conference.

"We completely respect his situation and continue to do so in the same way. I have to thank Luis Enrique for his time with the federation and the doors of the national team will always be open to him."

Rubiales added: "Robert will take over as coach, with the same length of contract that was signed before. He will be in charge of taking us to and and overseeing a good showing at Euro 2020."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram