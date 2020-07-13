Luis Garcia Credits Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool's Premier League Win, Says 'Hungry and Young' Champions Not Going Down So Soon

Luis Garcia is a happy man after Liverpool won the Premier League trophy, their first domestic league title after 30 years.

The Spanish star scored 30 goals in 121 appearances for Liverpool between 2004-07, including five in the knockout stages of their memorable 2005 Champions League triumph.

"We have been waiting for so long," Luis Garcia said, who is also a La Liga ambassador.

"In my time when I was there, we tried. But there was no chance to get close to the top position, second or third, as it was very difficult against Arsenal or Chelsea back then. They were so strong with big squads," Garcia added.

Luis Garcia credits Jurgen Klopp for the 'massive change' in Liverpool's fortunes in recent times, having won the Champions League the previous campaign adding to the tag of 'champions of England'.

"The moment when Jurgen (Klopp) arrived at the club, it has been a massive change. He has given to the club a personality, a philosophy of playing football. He brought that amazing way of playing attacking football that we enjoyed when he was back in (Borussia) Dortmund," Garcia said.

"When he arrived at the club, he said 'don't ask me to give trophies now, I am building something'. It was a moment of transition and had been for three years," Garcia added.

Garcia said the key to Klopp success at Liverpool was the vision he brought to club and the way he built a squad, rather than a team, which could conquer trophies.

ALSO READ | Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in Toulouse

"We have to give a lot of credit to him because he built an amazing squad and not only the players come mind, like (Sadio) Mane, (Mohamed) Salah, (Roberto) Firmino and (Jordan) Henderson, players who have given so much to the team, creating goals and chances. But the rest of them who have been involved as often because he has given the credit to those who are on the bench waiting for their chance. They have been very important players in key moments," Garcia explained.

Garcia went onto add that not only the stars in the starting eleven, who had starred for Liverpool but also the players o the bench, who stood up when the moment presented itself.

"I can recall (Divok) Origi, (Georgino) Wijnaldum, (Xherdan) Shaqiri in the Champions League or the Premier League, when they have been involved in very special moments. So what he (Klopp) but was a squad, a very big squad. Decided who to sign at the perfect moment and not because he was a big name or everybody was asking for a new player for spots that he thought the team was weak in," Garcia said.

"(Trent) Alexander-Arnold and (Andy) Robertson, two full backs who came out of nowhere and who were not expected to be such important players, as they are for Liverpool."

ALSO READ | Brendan Rodgers Calls on Leicester City Players to Show 'Mettle' as Top-4 Race Heats Up

"I think Klopp has all the credit, as he knew he wanted to put this player here, this one here, even with Joe Gomez playing on the right side. Fabinho, a player who did know if he was going to adapt, but Klopp gave him the time to adapt to the Premier League and now he is a key player at the center of the pitch. We have to give a lot of credit to Jurgen Klopp," Garcia added.

With the all success that Liverpool have earned, Garcia feels their domination is not going to wane so soon.

"Fans had been waiting and waiting for this team to explode - Champions League last year and now Premier League this year and from here on now, Liverpool will be the team to beat. I don't see Liverpool going down, not a chance. They are hungry and it is a young team who are going to continue growing," Garcia said.

"They are already looking at players who can add something different to the club, like Takumi Minamino, who gives a chance to rest players in the middle like Wijnaldum or Henderson. Minamino is a key player for the future and he is young. So Klopp will not stop adding stuff to this amazing machine."

"I am sure Liverpool will keep challenging for all trophies next year," Garcia signed off.