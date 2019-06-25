Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Luis Suarez Appeals for Penalty for Handball by Chile Goalkeeper

Luis Suarez hilariously appealed against the Chile goalkeeper for handling the ball inside his own penalty box.

Reuters

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Luis Suarez Appeals for Penalty for Handball by Chile Goalkeeper
Luis Suarez was on an appealing spree in Uruguay's 1-0 win over Chile (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Rio de Janeiro: Uruguay striker Luis Suarez took his reputation as a fierce competitor to new heights in his side's 1-0 win over Chile in the Copa America on Monday by appealing for a handball - by Chile's goalkeeper.

With his side searching for a goal against the Copa America holders to earn them top spot in the group, Suarez raced into the box and rounded Chile's Gabriel Arias but the keeper rose again to punch the striker's shot away for a corner.

Suarez, however, seemed to momentarily forget that Arias' job is to stop shots with his hands and appealed for a penalty, gesticulating to the referee by pointing to his own hand.

The striker soon realised his mistake and stopped protesting, putting his hands on his head to console himself for the missed opportunity.

It was five years to the day when Suarez infamously bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in a group stage decider at the 2014 World Cup, which saw him banned for four months. Later in the game the striker made another frantic appeal to the referee to ask for Chile's Gonzalo Jara to be sent off after the defender tripped up a pitch invader.

Suarez's strike partner Edinson Cavani later grabbed the only goal of the game which saw 15-times Copa America champions Uruguay finish top of Group C ahead of Chile to set up a quarter-final tie with Peru.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram