Luis Suarez Appeals for Penalty for Handball by Chile Goalkeeper
Luis Suarez hilariously appealed against the Chile goalkeeper for handling the ball inside his own penalty box.
Luis Suarez was on an appealing spree in Uruguay's 1-0 win over Chile (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rio de Janeiro: Uruguay striker Luis Suarez took his reputation as a fierce competitor to new heights in his side's 1-0 win over Chile in the Copa America on Monday by appealing for a handball - by Chile's goalkeeper.
With his side searching for a goal against the Copa America holders to earn them top spot in the group, Suarez raced into the box and rounded Chile's Gabriel Arias but the keeper rose again to punch the striker's shot away for a corner.
Suarez, however, seemed to momentarily forget that Arias' job is to stop shots with his hands and appealed for a penalty, gesticulating to the referee by pointing to his own hand.
The striker soon realised his mistake and stopped protesting, putting his hands on his head to console himself for the missed opportunity.
Claiming handball off a goalkeeper. Classic Suarez😂 pic.twitter.com/92DOpnc1AP
— Owen🇩🇪🇨🇦 (@LFCOwen96) June 25, 2019
It was five years to the day when Suarez infamously bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in a group stage decider at the 2014 World Cup, which saw him banned for four months. Later in the game the striker made another frantic appeal to the referee to ask for Chile's Gonzalo Jara to be sent off after the defender tripped up a pitch invader.
Shortly after Jara Gonzalo trips a pitch invader, enabling the security to detain the madlad. What does Suárez do? Well... he calls for a card. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4df2CDFRIu — Francesco (@JuveThoughts) June 25, 2019
Suarez's strike partner Edinson Cavani later grabbed the only goal of the game which saw 15-times Copa America champions Uruguay finish top of Group C ahead of Chile to set up a quarter-final tie with Peru.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
- Google Play Store Quality Problems: Over 2,000 Malware-Laden Counterfeit Apps Served to Android Users
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- ICC World Cup 2019: Experienced Shakib & Mushfiqur Lead the Way on Tough Southampton Track
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s